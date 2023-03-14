 
Showbiz
Tuesday Mar 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Suniel Shetty on Sanjay Dutt's entry in 'Here Pheri 3': He will take this to another level

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

Hera Pheri 3 has entered the filming process
'Hera Pheri 3' has entered the filming process

Suniel Shetty, who is gearing up another sequel to his most-loved film Hera Pheri, talks about Sanjay Dutt’s entry in the film.

Recently, it has been confirmed that Dutt will be playing a vital role in the Hera Pheri 3. Reportedly, he will be starring in the film as a gangster.

Talking about the Munna Bhai MBBS actor’s role in the film, Shetty added: "He will take this to another level. We share a fantastic relationship and that will transpire on screen, too."

Moreover, when there were reports about Akshay Kumar being replaced with Kartik Aaryan in the film, the Shootout at Lokhandwala actor stated that he told Akshay that Hera Pheri’s sequel should be his first priority.

"Whenever I had spoken to Akki in the past, I had always told him that this film should be our top priority. He had also agreed saying, ‘Yes, this is a film we should work on’. About the director, as long as Farhad is committed to the script, I don’t think there is a problem at all."

Hera Pheri 3 has entered into the filming phase. The first glimpse of the OGs Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty was also dropped by the makers, reports Pinkvilla.

More From Showbiz:

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's 'TJMM' crosses INR 100 crore mark globally

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's 'TJMM' crosses INR 100 crore mark globally
Deepika Padukone graces Oscars 2023 red carpet wearing black velvet gown

Deepika Padukone graces Oscars 2023 red carpet wearing black velvet gown
Tamannaah Bhatia finally responds to relationship rumors with Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia finally responds to relationship rumors with Vijay Varma
Satish Kaushik's manager reveals actor' s 'last words' before dying

Satish Kaushik's manager reveals actor' s 'last words' before dying
'RRR' song 'Natu Natu' wins Best Original Song award at Oscars 2023

'RRR' song 'Natu Natu' wins Best Original Song award at Oscars 2023
Sana Javed heartbroken on emotional video of Zille Shah shared by Imran Khan

Sana Javed heartbroken on emotional video of Zille Shah shared by Imran Khan
Mehwish Hayat calls out iTunes, Apple Music for classifying Pakistani music as 'Indian pop'

Mehwish Hayat calls out iTunes, Apple Music for classifying Pakistani music as 'Indian pop'
Maria B tenders apology after backlash over graveyard photoshoot

Maria B tenders apology after backlash over graveyard photoshoot
Ushna Shah’s ‘happily ever after’

Ushna Shah’s ‘happily ever after’
Shraddha Kapoor addresses her social media presence as ‘real zone’

Shraddha Kapoor addresses her social media presence as ‘real zone’
Pathaan becomes number one Hindi film, director Siddharth Anand reacts

Pathaan becomes number one Hindi film, director Siddharth Anand reacts
Deepika Padukone slays the airport look as she leaves to present Oscars 2023

Deepika Padukone slays the airport look as she leaves to present Oscars 2023