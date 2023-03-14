 
Tuesday Mar 14 2023
Satish Kaushik's family in 'bad shape' after actor's death, reveals nephew

Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

Satish Kaushik's ashes have been immersed in Haridwar

Actor Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9 after suffering a heart attack; the actor’s wife Shashi and daughter Vanshika are in a bad condition as revealed by the actor’s nephew.

While talking to ETimes, nephew Nishant revealed that both wife and daughter are in a bad shape right now and are yet to accept the death of their beloved.

In a statement, he added: “They are trying to come to terms but no… they are in bad shape. Shashi aunty goes quiet and flashes of memories roll back. Vanshika might not say it in front of the guests but the moment she retires into a corner, she starts feeling uncomfortable. Life has come to a standstill for his family,"

The nephew also revealed that the Tere Naam director’s ashes have been plunged in Haridwar. During the interview, he was also asked if there any unfulfilled wish of the late actor. Nishant replied saying: “Well, he wanted to take his production house to a higher level; he wanted it to become a big studio."

Satish passed away suddenly at the age of 66. His final rites were held on March 9 which was attended by may renowned names of the Bollywood fraternity including; Javed Akhtar, Rakesh Roshan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill, Anupam Kher, Shilpa Shetty, Vikrant Massey, Subhash Ghai, Zoya Akhtar, Ranbir Kapoor and many others, reports News18.

