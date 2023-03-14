What really happened between Meghan Markle and Sarah Ferguson?

Sarah Ferguson and Meghan Markle seemingly have a bumpy relationship since they were first introduced in October 2016.

According to DailyMail, after making things official with Meghan, Prince Harry claimed he wanted Fergie to be the first royal to meet her – and the group even enjoyed drinks at the Royal Lodge together.

However, despite Meghan’s close friendship with Fergie's daughter Eugenie, and the fact they have attended a number of weddings, as well as the Queen's funeral, together, Sarah this week claimed in an interview with the Telegraph that she “doesn't really know” the Duchess of Sussex.

Furthermore, in the Oprah interview, which was broadcast in early 2021, the Duchess of Sussex said Fergie was the person who taught her to curtsey.

“I didn’t know I was going to meet [the Queen] until moments before. We were in the car and we were going to the Royal Lodge for lunch, and he [Harry] was like, '’Oh, my grandmother is here, she’s gonna be there after church’,” she recalled.

“Right in front of the house we practiced and ran in. Fergie ran out and said, ‘Do you know how to curtsy?’,” she claimed.

Prince Harry wrote a similar story in his memoir, Spare.

It is unknown what other occasions the two women might have crossed paths privately - however there were just a few occasions in which they were seen in public at the same events, per DailyMail.

In what many saw as an olive branch to Fergie after years of being snubbed from royal events, the Duchess of York was invited to Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018.

The two have also met each other during the Queen’s funeral in September 2022.

Despite the two appearing to disagree on how much they have come into contact, Sarah has been complimentary of Meghan on multiple occasions.

In the same Telegraph interview, she praised the Duchess for “making Harry happy,” saying, “She has made Harry very happy, and that is so nice. Honestly, he's so happy with her. She really loves him. And I think that's beautiful.”