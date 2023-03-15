Karachi likely to receive rain this week

Met office forecasts light rain in Karachi. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecasted light rain coupled with thunderstorms in Karachi from Friday to Sunday (March 17-19)

A westerly wave is likely to enter the upper parts of Pakistan on March 16 and grip upper and central parts on March 17 which may persist till March 20, the Met office added.

Wind-dust/with thunderstorm is also expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas and Dadu on the same dates, according to the Met office.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thunderstorm with few heavy falls is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Haripur, Karak, Peshawar, Kohat, Charsada, Nowshera, Swabi, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan from March 16-20.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, rain-wind-dust/thunderstorm with isolated heavy fall and hailstorm is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore from March 16-20 and from March 17 evening or night till March 19 in Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan and Bahawalpur.