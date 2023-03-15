Former US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad says Imran Khan's arrest will 'deepen' crisis

Former US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad. — AFP/File

Former US envoy calls for serious soul searching to avert crisis.

Says date should be decided for national elections in early June.

Govt should make a plan to rescue country, he adds.

Former US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad on Thursday said that arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan would "deepen" the crisis, calling for serious "soul searching and bold thinking".

A heavy contingent of police reached former prime minister's Zaman Park residence in Lahore on Tuesday to arrest him in the Toshakana case — the only case in which his arrest warrants are not suspended.

The situation escalated after the law enforcers and PTI workers clashed while protests also broke out in major cities including Karachi, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Vehari, Peshawar, Quetta, and Mianwali — resulting in injuries to police personnel and workers as well.

Taking to Twitter, Khalilzad explained three issues being faced by Pakistan — political, economic, and security and called for serious strategising to avert the crises.

Furthermore, the former US envoy said that the "sequential cannibalising" of political leaders through jailing, execution, and assassination is the wrong path.

Urging the Pakistani government to take necessary steps to prevent the country from a meltdown, Khalilzad said that a date should be decided for the national elections in early June.

He said, meanwhile, the government should make a plan to rescue the country and put it on a path to stability, security, and prosperity. "Whichever party wins the election will have a mandate from the people on what must be done," he added.

