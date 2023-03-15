'Farzi' actor Sameer Khakhar dies at the age of 71

Sameer Khakhar was widely-known as Khopdi in 'Nukkad'

Actor Sameer Khakhar, who last featured in Shahid Kapoor’s most-watched web-series Farzi, passed away this morning at the age of 71.

The news of his death was confirmed by his brother Ganesh Khakhar. According to him, the actor experienced some respiratory issues due to which he was admitted to MM Hospital Borivali. Ganesh revealed that he passed away at 4:30 am.

He added: “He experienced some respiratory issues yesterday morning, we called the doctor & he told us to get him admitted. We took him to hospital & he was admitted to ICU. He then had multiple organ failures & today at 4.30 am he passed away. He was 71."

As per the reports, Sameer’s funeral took place today in Borivali’s Babhai Naka Crematorium at 10:30 am.

Actor’s fans were left in extreme shock after hearing the saddening news. They offered their condolences on twitter.

Widely known as Khopdi in Nukkad, Sameer Khakhar had great a fan following due to his phenomenal acting skills. He last featured in Amazon Prime’s Farzi with Shahid Kapoor. He was also made a cameo appearance in Sunil Grover’s web-series Sunflower, reports Pinkvilla.