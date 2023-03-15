 
Showbiz
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
By
Web Desk

'Farzi' actor Sameer Khakhar dies at the age of 71

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

Sameer Khakhar was widely-known as Khopdi in Nukkad
Sameer Khakhar was widely-known as Khopdi in 'Nukkad'

Actor Sameer Khakhar, who last featured in Shahid Kapoor’s most-watched web-series Farzi, passed away this morning at the age of 71.

The news of his death was confirmed by his brother Ganesh Khakhar. According to him, the actor experienced some respiratory issues due to which he was admitted to MM Hospital Borivali. Ganesh revealed that he passed away at 4:30 am.

He added: “He experienced some respiratory issues yesterday morning, we called the doctor & he told us to get him admitted. We took him to hospital & he was admitted to ICU. He then had multiple organ failures & today at 4.30 am he passed away. He was 71."

As per the reports, Sameer’s funeral took place today in Borivali’s Babhai Naka Crematorium at 10:30 am.

Actor’s fans were left in extreme shock after hearing the saddening news. They offered their condolences on twitter.

Widely known as Khopdi in Nukkad, Sameer Khakhar had great a fan following due to his phenomenal acting skills. He last featured in Amazon Prime’s Farzi with Shahid Kapoor. He was also made a cameo appearance in Sunil Grover’s web-series Sunflower, reports Pinkvilla.  

More From Showbiz:

'RRR' stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR did not perform on 'Natu Natu' at Oscars: Here's why?

'RRR' stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR did not perform on 'Natu Natu' at Oscars: Here's why?
Rohit Saraf confirms 'Mismatched Season 3'

Rohit Saraf confirms 'Mismatched Season 3'
'Pathaan' director shares details of Hrithik Roshan's role in 'Fighter'

'Pathaan' director shares details of Hrithik Roshan's role in 'Fighter'
'RRR' star Jr NTR wants to work with THIS Hollywood actor

'RRR' star Jr NTR wants to work with THIS Hollywood actor
Ratna Pathak Shah feels 'It is a very good time for actors of all ages'

Ratna Pathak Shah feels 'It is a very good time for actors of all ages'
Hasan Raheem's message for Aurat March

Hasan Raheem's message for Aurat March
Sonam Kapoor spends weekend in 'Notting Hill' with Anand Ahuja and Vayu

Sonam Kapoor spends weekend in 'Notting Hill' with Anand Ahuja and Vayu
Kareena Kapoor drops picture featuring husband Saif and kids from Africa

Kareena Kapoor drops picture featuring husband Saif and kids from Africa

Amitabh Bachchan congratulates team 'RRR', 'The Elephant Whisperers' for Oscar

Amitabh Bachchan congratulates team 'RRR', 'The Elephant Whisperers' for Oscar
Satish Kaushik's family in 'bad shape' after actor's death, reveals nephew

Satish Kaushik's family in 'bad shape' after actor's death, reveals nephew
Javed Akhtar says Urdu belongs to India, not Pakistan

Javed Akhtar says Urdu belongs to India, not Pakistan
Rajkumar Rao's 'Bheed' teaser attracts negativity, Pankaj Kapur responds

Rajkumar Rao's 'Bheed' teaser attracts negativity, Pankaj Kapur responds