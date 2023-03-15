 
Showbiz
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Kangana Ranaut's appreciation note for Deepika leaves twitter in confusion

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

Kangana always criticizes Deepika Padukones ideologies and depression
Kangana always criticizes Deepika Padukone's ideologies and depression 

Kangana Ranaut praises Deepika Padukone for her Oscar presence, leaves fans in shock.  

In the past, Kangana has criticized Deepika’s depression phase and ideologies. Therefore, the appreciation has left a question mark in people’s mind.

The Tanu Weds Manu actress has finally responded to the people by penning down a tweet. She mentioned that not giving someone credit for something deserving is worse.

She wrote: “All those acting shocked that I praised DP, don’t overthink, I am a very simple person I just follow Krishna/Dharma n he says kisi ko undeserving credit dena anachar hai lekin kisi ko deserving credit na dena usse bada anachar/paap, bollywoodias may have failed but I haven’t.”

After the Piku actor made her presence at the 95th Academy Awards, Kangana praised her with a note that read: “How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding the entire nation together, carrying its image, and reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best.”

Deepika Padukone attended Oscar 2023 as a presenter, reports Indiatoday

More From Showbiz:

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Hollywood comment' offends Priyanka Chopra

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Hollywood comment' offends Priyanka Chopra
'Farzi' actor Sameer Khakhar dies at the age of 71

'Farzi' actor Sameer Khakhar dies at the age of 71

'RRR' stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR did not perform on 'Natu Natu' at Oscars: Here's why?

'RRR' stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR did not perform on 'Natu Natu' at Oscars: Here's why?
Rohit Saraf confirms 'Mismatched Season 3'

Rohit Saraf confirms 'Mismatched Season 3'
'Pathaan' director shares details of Hrithik Roshan's role in 'Fighter'

'Pathaan' director shares details of Hrithik Roshan's role in 'Fighter'
'RRR' star Jr NTR wants to work with THIS Hollywood actor

'RRR' star Jr NTR wants to work with THIS Hollywood actor
Ratna Pathak Shah feels 'It is a very good time for actors of all ages'

Ratna Pathak Shah feels 'It is a very good time for actors of all ages'
Hasan Raheem's message for Aurat March

Hasan Raheem's message for Aurat March
Sonam Kapoor spends weekend in 'Notting Hill' with Anand Ahuja and Vayu

Sonam Kapoor spends weekend in 'Notting Hill' with Anand Ahuja and Vayu
Kareena Kapoor drops picture featuring husband Saif and kids from Africa

Kareena Kapoor drops picture featuring husband Saif and kids from Africa

Amitabh Bachchan congratulates team 'RRR', 'The Elephant Whisperers' for Oscar

Amitabh Bachchan congratulates team 'RRR', 'The Elephant Whisperers' for Oscar
Satish Kaushik's family in 'bad shape' after actor's death, reveals nephew

Satish Kaushik's family in 'bad shape' after actor's death, reveals nephew