Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s want to turn King Charles into a ‘third-rate soap opera’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been slammed for wanting to turn the upcoming Coronation into a “third-grade soap opera.”



Royal commentator Neil Sean made these claims and accusations to light.

His claims were made during a chat with Fox Business, where Ms Sean admitted, “They've got to be brave, haven't they? Having done what they've done.”

“It would take a back of steel to turn up and do this but we've seen that they've got a lot of chutzpah.”

“You know, they don't really care. The bottom line for them, in my opinion, is they would like to attend because it's monetary.”

“They would film this. They would turn it into some kind of monetary event.”

“King Charles as a father would certainly like his youngest son there but let me tell you there has been no personal conversation between Charles for months, there's been no contact with Prince William for longer than a few months now.”

“This would make this Coronation all about the ex-royals and I think over here the consensus is this: The British public want it to be a celebratory day, an historical day, and they don't want it turned into a third-rate soap opera.”