'Bridgerton' stars Regé-Jean Page, Phoebe Dynevor had a 'pact' during series

'Bridgerton' star Regé-Jean Page, Phoebe Dynevor had 'a pact' during series

Netflix period-drama Bridgerton co-stars Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor made a pact during the filming of the series, as revealed by the actor himself.

Regé-Jean, 34, admitted that he and Dynevor, 27 had "horrendous coffee breath" when they were filming the show.

In his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, Page recalled an interesting fact from Bridgerton, after discussing what his Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves costar Chris Pine smells like.

"That's what no one knows about 'Bridgerton,'" Page said. "Phoebe and I had horrendous coffee breath the whole way through. We made a pact early on."

He continued, "It's one of the things you do, you approach the other actor and you go, 'Hey, so the scene is after lunch. What are our rules? Are we no onions? Are we no garlic? Do I have to get the coffee in early?'

"And we both were like, 'Actually, I really like coffee so I don't mind.' Thank god. So we had a coffee safe space the whole way through that show" he added.

Regé-Jean and Dynevor garnered international fame after appearing in the first season of the series that came out in December 2020 as the romantic leads, Duke Simon Bassett and Daphne Bridgerton.