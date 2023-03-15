Avril Lavigne likely to take a trip down memory lane in her new tell-all documentary

Avril Lavigne is all ready to revisit the highs and lows of her career and love life in a new documentary for Disney+



A source close to the singer told The Sun, “Avril has been hard at work on this in-depth documentary for a while now and the makers have hundreds of hours of footage.”

The source further said, “Avril talks at length about her life in the film, from how she got her break in music.”

“Some of her showbiz pals will also be in the film talking about her,” remarked the source.

The source added, “Avril was a teenager when she released her hit debut album so her career has been really interesting. There’s a lot to talk about.”

It is also reported that the documentary will also share details about singer’s love life.

Earlier, Avril was married to Sum 41 star Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2009. The songstress then tied the knot with Nickelback's lead singer Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015.

Lately, the singer split from fiancé Mod Sun earlier this year and went public with rapper Tyga in recent weeks.