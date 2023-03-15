 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Avril Lavigne likely to take a trip down memory lane in her new tell-all documentary

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

Avril Lavigne likely to take a trip down memory lane in her new tell-all documentary
Avril Lavigne likely to take a trip down memory lane in her new tell-all documentary

Avril Lavigne is all ready to revisit the highs and lows of her career and love life in a new documentary for Disney+

A source close to the singer told The Sun, “Avril has been hard at work on this in-depth documentary for a while now and the makers have hundreds of hours of footage.”

The source further said, “Avril talks at length about her life in the film, from how she got her break in music.”

“Some of her showbiz pals will also be in the film talking about her,” remarked the source.

The source added, “Avril was a teenager when she released her hit debut album so her career has been really interesting. There’s a lot to talk about.”

It is also reported that the documentary will also share details about singer’s love life.

Earlier, Avril was married to Sum 41 star Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2009. The songstress then tied the knot with Nickelback's lead singer Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015.

Lately, the singer split from fiancé Mod Sun earlier this year and went public with rapper Tyga in recent weeks.

More From Entertainment:

K-drama ‘The Glory’ becomes Netflix’s most-watched series of the week

K-drama ‘The Glory’ becomes Netflix’s most-watched series of the week
Kai from K-pop group EXO reveals how he feels about going viral

Kai from K-pop group EXO reveals how he feels about going viral
J-Hope from BTS explains a mysterious scene from his music video

J-Hope from BTS explains a mysterious scene from his music video
Drew Barrymore unveils surprise hosting gig on 'The Drew Barrymore Show': Find out

Drew Barrymore unveils surprise hosting gig on 'The Drew Barrymore Show': Find out
Fans concerned after BTS’ Jungkook tears up during live broadcast

Fans concerned after BTS’ Jungkook tears up during live broadcast
Kelly Clarkson addresses her children’s reaction to divorce from their dad

Kelly Clarkson addresses her children’s reaction to divorce from their dad
Prince Harry will steal limelight away from King Charles on coronation: Expert

Prince Harry will steal limelight away from King Charles on coronation: Expert
Kendall Jenner’s romance with new beau Bad Bunny heating up: Report

Kendall Jenner’s romance with new beau Bad Bunny heating up: Report
Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson partner up for Apple TV series

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson partner up for Apple TV series
Keira Knightley hints at return of her 'Pirates of the Caribbean' character

Keira Knightley hints at return of her 'Pirates of the Caribbean' character
Nicola Peltz says she has 'disagreements' with Brooklyn Beckham: 'It’s inevitable'

Nicola Peltz says she has 'disagreements' with Brooklyn Beckham: 'It’s inevitable'
Mila Kunis to play Michael Keaton's daughter in upcoming comedy 'Goodrich'

Mila Kunis to play Michael Keaton's daughter in upcoming comedy 'Goodrich'