 
Showbiz
Thursday Mar 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt shares her process of selecting films: 'It has to churn me up'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh
Alia Bhatt will be next seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh

Alia Bhatt, who began her career with a film like Student of the Year and emerged as the superstar of Bollywood with her last film Gangubai Kathiawadi, shares what goes in her mind while selecting a script.

Alia revealed that she chooses characters that move her, challenges her and drives her to places where she hasn’t been before.

She added: ‘I think I naturally gravitate towards parts that gave me a challenge or drove me to a place that I haven’t been to before. For me acting and being in front of the camera is not just a job. I do go home and forget about it and don’t take myself too seriously but while I am there, it has to churn me up and has to give me something more.’

The Raazi actress went on to say: ‘I can’t do that if it’s not a great part. So it maybe a small part but it has to be a great part and yeah so that is my focus. Also why not because one thing I learnt in the last years that if you have a good story, great director and a good understanding, a female driven film can be a good film and be a commercial success and be something that people remember you by. So the endeavor will always be to reach as wide as possible and I will continue to try and broaden the horizon by doing parts where I am the central protagonist.’

Alia Bhatt proved herself to be a diva of Bollywood with films like Darlings, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Gully Boy and many others. She is currently gearing up for the release of her next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh, reports Pinkvilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt talks about embracing motherhood, calls THEM her support system

Alia Bhatt talks about embracing motherhood, calls THEM her support system
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal pen review on Rani's 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway'

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal pen review on Rani's 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway'
Mahira Khan upset over chaos at Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence

Mahira Khan upset over chaos at Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Hollywood comment' offends Priyanka Chopra

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Hollywood comment' offends Priyanka Chopra
Kangana Ranaut's appreciation note for Deepika leaves twitter in confusion

Kangana Ranaut's appreciation note for Deepika leaves twitter in confusion
'Farzi' actor Sameer Khakhar dies at the age of 71

'Farzi' actor Sameer Khakhar dies at the age of 71

'RRR' stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR did not perform on 'Natu Natu' at Oscars: Here's why?

'RRR' stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR did not perform on 'Natu Natu' at Oscars: Here's why?
Rohit Saraf confirms 'Mismatched Season 3'

Rohit Saraf confirms 'Mismatched Season 3'
'Pathaan' director shares details of Hrithik Roshan's role in 'Fighter'

'Pathaan' director shares details of Hrithik Roshan's role in 'Fighter'
'RRR' star Jr NTR wants to work with THIS Hollywood actor

'RRR' star Jr NTR wants to work with THIS Hollywood actor
Ratna Pathak Shah feels 'It is a very good time for actors of all ages'

Ratna Pathak Shah feels 'It is a very good time for actors of all ages'
Hasan Raheem's message for Aurat March

Hasan Raheem's message for Aurat March