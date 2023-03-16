Alia Bhatt shares her process of selecting films: 'It has to churn me up'

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh

Alia Bhatt, who began her career with a film like Student of the Year and emerged as the superstar of Bollywood with her last film Gangubai Kathiawadi, shares what goes in her mind while selecting a script.

Alia revealed that she chooses characters that move her, challenges her and drives her to places where she hasn’t been before.

She added: ‘I think I naturally gravitate towards parts that gave me a challenge or drove me to a place that I haven’t been to before. For me acting and being in front of the camera is not just a job. I do go home and forget about it and don’t take myself too seriously but while I am there, it has to churn me up and has to give me something more.’

The Raazi actress went on to say: ‘I can’t do that if it’s not a great part. So it maybe a small part but it has to be a great part and yeah so that is my focus. Also why not because one thing I learnt in the last years that if you have a good story, great director and a good understanding, a female driven film can be a good film and be a commercial success and be something that people remember you by. So the endeavor will always be to reach as wide as possible and I will continue to try and broaden the horizon by doing parts where I am the central protagonist.’

Alia Bhatt proved herself to be a diva of Bollywood with films like Darlings, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Gully Boy and many others. She is currently gearing up for the release of her next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh, reports Pinkvilla.