 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Vanessa Bryant’s kids pay an emotional tribute to late dad Kobe Bryant

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Vanessa Bryant’s kids pay an emotional tribute to late dad Kobe Bryant
Vanessa Bryant’s kids pay an emotional tribute to late dad Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant’s daughter has just taken part in an emotional ceremony dedicated to her late dad Kobe Bryant.

The tribute in question featured a handprint ceremony at the iconic Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday.

For those unversed, Kobe was one of the first athletes to ever get his hands and feet printed at the TCL Chinese Theatre, in 2011.

The couple’s eldest daughter Natalia, 20, also spoke out at the event, right alongside her younger sisters Bianka, 6, and Capri, 3.

There she claimed, “I'm honored to be here today to recognize the man that we all knew and love my dad, Kobe Bryant,” aka the “MVP of girl dads.”

“Being his daughter is one of the greatest joys of my life, and I hope to continue to embody and cherish the many lessons he has taught me.”

She also added, “This day symbolizes the impact that he has had on a city that he loved and cared for so deeply.”

“I encourage you to place your hands in his and take a moment to stand in his shoes. This will be a treasure for the city of Los Angeles and my dad's fans from all over the world to hold and to cherish.”

Before signing off she also said, “Dad, you're an icon, a legend, the storyteller, and most importantly, the best girl dad any young woman could ever dream of.”

“I'm honored to be here to represent you and our family, and we are extremely proud of you. We will love you forever and always. Love, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, Capri and Mommy.”

More From Entertainment:

Tristan Thompson wants to reconcile with Khloe Kardashian after cheating on her multiple times

Tristan Thompson wants to reconcile with Khloe Kardashian after cheating on her multiple times
Hilarie Burton recalls Chad Michael Murray confronting ‘OTH’ boss over assault

Hilarie Burton recalls Chad Michael Murray confronting ‘OTH’ boss over assault
Prince William talks about Diana and homelessness in new video

Prince William talks about Diana and homelessness in new video

Meghan Markle was told press is getting 'frustrated' after her due date passed

Meghan Markle was told press is getting 'frustrated' after her due date passed
Prince William and Kate Middleton remain most favored royals in Canada

Prince William and Kate Middleton remain most favored royals in Canada

'Pregnant' Meghan Markle had 'tears in eyes' after hearing 'loud' William attacks

'Pregnant' Meghan Markle had 'tears in eyes' after hearing 'loud' William attacks
'Paranoid' Prince William was 'shouted' at by King Charles during argument

'Paranoid' Prince William was 'shouted' at by King Charles during argument
Prince William pledged 'not to take anymore' from Camilla during call with Harry

Prince William pledged 'not to take anymore' from Camilla during call with Harry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'loved' Frogmore Cottage from very 'first minute'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'loved' Frogmore Cottage from very 'first minute'
King Charles will disregard opinion polls of his coronation day: report

King Charles will disregard opinion polls of his coronation day: report

Russia's Oscar-winning opposition is mired in conflict

Russia's Oscar-winning opposition is mired in conflict
Prince Harry refuses to take part in a debate in London

Prince Harry refuses to take part in a debate in London