Vanessa Bryant’s kids pay an emotional tribute to late dad Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant’s daughter has just taken part in an emotional ceremony dedicated to her late dad Kobe Bryant.

The tribute in question featured a handprint ceremony at the iconic Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday.

For those unversed, Kobe was one of the first athletes to ever get his hands and feet printed at the TCL Chinese Theatre, in 2011.

The couple’s eldest daughter Natalia, 20, also spoke out at the event, right alongside her younger sisters Bianka, 6, and Capri, 3.

There she claimed, “I'm honored to be here today to recognize the man that we all knew and love my dad, Kobe Bryant,” aka the “MVP of girl dads.”

“Being his daughter is one of the greatest joys of my life, and I hope to continue to embody and cherish the many lessons he has taught me.”

She also added, “This day symbolizes the impact that he has had on a city that he loved and cared for so deeply.”

“I encourage you to place your hands in his and take a moment to stand in his shoes. This will be a treasure for the city of Los Angeles and my dad's fans from all over the world to hold and to cherish.”



Before signing off she also said, “Dad, you're an icon, a legend, the storyteller, and most importantly, the best girl dad any young woman could ever dream of.”

“I'm honored to be here to represent you and our family, and we are extremely proud of you. We will love you forever and always. Love, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, Capri and Mommy.”