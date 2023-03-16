Priyanka Chopra thinks THIS actor deserves to be the superstar of Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra is currently promoting her spy-thriller American series 'Citadel'

Recently, Priyanka Chopra revealed who according to her is the most deserving superstar of Bollywood.

At present, PC is busy promoting her upcoming spy-thriller series Citadel that also stars Hollywood actor Richard Madden. Therefore in a latest promotional event, she claimed that Alia Bhatt is the most deserving superstar of the film industry. However, she also mentioned that Alia is already a superstar.

“I mean, I think Alia (Bhatt) is, but she is a Bollywood superstar so I can't say," added Chopra.

The Dostana actress also took Alaya F’s name while continuing her response to the same question. She thinks Alaya has a unique perspective and that she is not trying to be like everyone else, reports Pinkvilla.

Priyanka stated: “I really like Alaya Furniturewala, she is Pooja Bedi's daughter. And I told her when I met her that I think she is just cool, and has a unique perspective. She is not trying to be like everyone else. I think we'll find out in a few years.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra’s will be collaborating soon with Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa. Meanwhile, her drama series Citadel is set to release on Amazon Prime on April 28. Moreover, the actress will also be seen in film Love Again.