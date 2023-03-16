 
Alia Bhatt gives sneak peek into her '30th birthday' celebration

Alia Bhatt celebrates her 30th birthday with Ranbir Kapoor in London

Alia Bhatt turned thirty years old on Match 14; the actress shared the pictures of her intimate birthday celebration today.

Alia dropped a few pictures with a caption that simply read: “THIRTY”. The pictures showed glimpses of her celebrating her birthday with husband Ranbir Kapoor, sister Shaheen Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan and a bunch of friends in London.

However all the pictures are wort-watching but, the first two photos posted by the actress are garnering all attention and is taking away all the limelight.

In the first picture, the Gully Boy actress poses for the camera with her eyes closed flashing her million dollar smile. A cake can be seen lying on the table with three lit candles. She kept her look extremely minimal by wearing a simple pink coloured sweat shirt along with silver hoop earrings.

The second picture has taken the internet by storm as it shows Alia hugging Ranbir with love and warmth. The duo had a heart melting smile on their faces. The picture gave off major couple goals.

Alia Bhatt's birthday post showed that even though it wasn’t a grand celebration, yet she had a gaga time with her loved ones in London and enjoyed every bit of her special day. 

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with film Heart of Stone along with Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot.

