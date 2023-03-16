Security forces foil 'terrorist activity' with recovery of arms in Chaman

The huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered during the Chaman operation. — ISPR

Security forces foiled “an obvious terrorist activity” by recovering a huge cache of arms and ammunition in an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Chaman, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Thursday.

As per the military’s media wing the operation was carried out on Wednesday in the general area Boghra Road in Chaman in search of a suspected hideout of terrorists. The terrorists were involved in the “recent firing incidents on law enforcement agencies and civilians in Chaman area besides planting of improvised explosive devices in surrounding areas”.

As a result of continuous technical surveillance and reconnaissance of the area, the ISPR said, a location of the terrorists was identified and security forces along with CTD were inducted.

The military’s media wing said that even though the terrorists had escaped a huge cache of arms and ammunition including rockets, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other accessories were recovered.

“The recovery has helped avert an obvious terrorist activity in some urban areas like Quetta. The Pakistan Army in step with the nation remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR said.

The province of Balochistan has been wrecked by ethnic, sectarian, militant and separatist violence fed by a potpourri of groups.

