Thursday Mar 16 2023
Adam Sandler says he 'pushed Jennifer Aniston off the Eiffel Tower' during shooting

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Jennifer Aniston  and Adam Sandler - during their appearance on "This Morning" to promote their new film, have shared an interesting story about shooting a scene in Paris.

During the promotional show, Aniston and Sandler amazed fans as they opened up on a hilarious incident that occurred during the shooting of "Murder Mystery 2".

Sandler left fans in stitches as he revealed: "Jen was scared to fall off the Eiffel Tower, they called action and she didn’t jump and I just snuck up and pushed her and it was fun to see that reaction!"

Phillip Schofield, host of the show, interrupted as saying: "I can imagine it was someone pretending to push you off the Eiffel Tower – what fun!"

Friends star was left red-faced when she blurted out a swear word in response, saying: "Yeah, just for the s**** and giggles!"

Realising what she had done, the star quickly clapped her hand over her month and Holly Willoughby apologised to viewers, asking: "I’m sure you can bleep that?"

But Schofe told the pair — who appeared via video from France — that they couldn't as it was live. "Don’t you worry - we love it!" he added.

Meanwhile, Sandler relaxed his co-star as saying: "At least you said giggles after it, there was happiness afterwards…"

