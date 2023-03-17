 
Friday Mar 17 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry talks about Archie 'struggle for freedom' as Meghan Markle gave birth

Web Desk

Friday Mar 17, 2023

Prince Harry is touching upon the time Meghan Markle went into labor in 2019.

Recalling in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex admits his wife had to go through a lot of induction before Archie came into the world.

He pens: “Her doctor came back two hours later, slipped both hands into a pair of rubber gloves. This is it, everybody. I stationed myself at the head of the bed, holding Meg’s hand, encouraging her. Push, my love. Breathe. The doctor gave Meg a small hand mirror. I tried not to look, but I had to. I glanced, saw a reflection of the baby’s head emerging. Stuck. Tangled.”

Harry adds: “ Oh, no, please, no. The doctor looked up, her mouth set in a particular way. Things were getting serious. I said to Meg: My love, I need you to push. I didn’t tell her why. I didn’t tell her about the cord, didn’t tell her about the likelihood of an emergency C-section. I just said: Give me everything you’ve got. And she did. I saw the little face, the tiny neck and chest and arms, wriggling, writhing. Life, life—amazing! I thought, Wow, it really all begins with a struggle for freedom.”

