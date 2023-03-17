 
sports
Friday Mar 17 2023
By
Faizan Lakhani

Peshawar Zalmi become first team to complete 50 wins in PSL

By
Faizan Lakhani

Friday Mar 17, 2023

Peshawar Zalmi players during their match against Islamabad United. — PCB
Peshawar Zalmi players during their match against Islamabad United. — PCB

With their win against Islamabad United on Thursday night, Peshawar Zalmi became the first Pakistan Super League (PSL) team to complete 50 wins.

On the other hand, Karachi Kings hold the record for most losses in PSL. They have lost 50 matches of the 85 they have played in all eight seasons of the league.

So far, Peshawar Zalmi have played 92 matches and won 50 of those. Out of the 50 matches, Zalmi had clear wins in 49 of those games and they won a game in the super over.

The Babar Azam-led side has a success rate of 54.39% in the PSL and is the only team that has reached the playoff stage of all eight editions of the marquee event.

Last night, Zalmi knocked out United during the first Eliminator of the eighth season of the PSL and lived to fight another day.

Zalmi had set a 184-run target for United in the first eliminator played at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore.

They will now take on Lahore Qalandars and fight for a spot in the final. The second Eliminator will be played at the same venue today.

More From Sports:

Swiatek powers into blockbuster Indian Wells semi-final against Rybakina

Swiatek powers into blockbuster Indian Wells semi-final against Rybakina
Elena Rybakina reigns supreme, advances to Indian Wells semis

Elena Rybakina reigns supreme, advances to Indian Wells semis
PSL 2023: What new language is Erin Holland learning?

PSL 2023: What new language is Erin Holland learning?
PSL 2023: Shaheen Afridi played Qualifier with fever

PSL 2023: Shaheen Afridi played Qualifier with fever
PSL 2023: Babar Azam races to 9,000 T20 runs in record breaking time

PSL 2023: Babar Azam races to 9,000 T20 runs in record breaking time
PCB announces new date for PSL final

PCB announces new date for PSL final
PSL 2023: Peshawar Zalmi send Islamabad United out of PSL

PSL 2023: Peshawar Zalmi send Islamabad United out of PSL
Aleem Dar steps down from ICC Elite Panel of Umpires

Aleem Dar steps down from ICC Elite Panel of Umpires
PSL 2023: Everything you need to know ahead of IU vs PZ clash today

PSL 2023: Everything you need to know ahead of IU vs PZ clash today
Captain America Mike Trout powers USA into World Baseball quarters

Captain America Mike Trout powers USA into World Baseball quarters
Real Madrid full of confidence in Champions League, says Ancelotti

Real Madrid full of confidence in Champions League, says Ancelotti
Why Rizwan covered his jersey with adhesive tape?

Why Rizwan covered his jersey with adhesive tape?