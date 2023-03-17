Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film 'Pathaan' set to release on OTT

'Pathaan' collects more than INR 1000 crore internationally

Shah Rukh Khan fans are in for a treat soon as the superstar’s blockbuster film Pathaan is releasing on OTT this month.

Those who did not get the chance to watch SRK’s magnum opus in cinemas, will now be able to enjoy the action-packed film on Prime Video on March 22. The digital premiere is taking place seven weeks after the theatrical release of the film.

Pathaan premiered in theatres with some scenes deleted as they were said to be offensive. But those deleted scenes are expected to be part of the OTT version as teased by the director Siddharth Anand himself.

Previously, there were issues concerning the religion of Khan’s character in the film which certainly became the reason of the deleted scenes in theatrical release.

To clarify the same, director Siddharth stated him, Aditya Chopra and the writers Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala shared a same belief.

“The four of us have the same belief system, and the same films we’ve grown up on, and believed in. We share that. So, the fact that he doesn’t have a name, and he’s found in a theatre that was actually called Navrang… This got edited out, but you might see this in the OTT version… None of us looks down upon it, none of us says this is cheesy”, he added.

Backed by Yash Raj Films, the action-thriller broke nearly all records at the box office. It crossed the mark of INR 1000 crore internationally. The film earned more than INR 500 crore in India.

Pathaan also featured Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia, reports Pinkvilla.