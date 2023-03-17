 
Showbiz
Friday Mar 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Ram Charan returns to India after Oscars, fans flood the airport: See video

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 17, 2023

RRR star Ram Charan speaks to media at Delhi airport
'RRR' star Ram Charan speaks to media at Delhi airport

Ram Charan reaches Delhi airport after attending the Oscars 2023, fans give warm welcome to the actor. 

On returning, fans flooded the airport. They showered their immense love and excitement over the actor. Though, Ram felt honoured having been receiving so much love but the mob made it difficult for him and his pregnant wife Upasana to make it to their vehicle.

He somehow managed to get his wife to the car first. After doing so, he waved at his fans at the airport and interacted with the media, reports News18.

During his interaction with the media personnels, the actor called Natu Natu public’s while claiming that they helped it reach to the Oscars. 

RRR actor Ram Charan said: “I thank all the fans and people from North to South and East to West parts of India for watching RRR and making the Naatu Naatu song a superhit. Naatu Naatu was not our song it was the song of the people of India. It gave us an avenue for the Oscars.”


More From Showbiz:

'Natu Natu' singer Kaala Bhairava has 'something to share' post Oscar win

'Natu Natu' singer Kaala Bhairava has 'something to share' post Oscar win
Shah Rukh Khan lauds Rani Mukerji's performance in 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'

Shah Rukh Khan lauds Rani Mukerji's performance in 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'
Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film 'Pathaan' set to release on OTT

Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film 'Pathaan' set to release on OTT
AR Rahman explains why Indian films don't get Oscars after selection

AR Rahman explains why Indian films don't get Oscars after selection
Rani Mukerji reveals what 'attracts' her in a scripts as an actor

Rani Mukerji reveals what 'attracts' her in a scripts as an actor
‘Phansi to pal bhar ki maut hy...is ko ibrat banana chahiye’: Bushra Ansari on Zahir Jaffer's death penalty

‘Phansi to pal bhar ki maut hy...is ko ibrat banana chahiye’: Bushra Ansari on Zahir Jaffer's death penalty
Aima Baig breaks silence on controversy surrounding ‘her first crush’

Aima Baig breaks silence on controversy surrounding ‘her first crush’
Taapsee Pannu recalls humiliating experience during Miss India

Taapsee Pannu recalls humiliating experience during Miss India

Kapil Sharma reveals Nandita Das wanted Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play lead in Zwigato

Kapil Sharma reveals Nandita Das wanted Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play lead in Zwigato

Siddharth Anand shares details about Deepika Padukone's role in 'Fighter'

Siddharth Anand shares details about Deepika Padukone's role in 'Fighter'
Kumar Sanu says 'today's Hindi music is 'not even worth listening'

Kumar Sanu says 'today's Hindi music is 'not even worth listening'
Kapil Sharma finally opens up about his fight with Sunil Grover aka 'Gutthi'

Kapil Sharma finally opens up about his fight with Sunil Grover aka 'Gutthi'