Ram Charan returns to India after Oscars, fans flood the airport: See video

'RRR' star Ram Charan speaks to media at Delhi airport

Ram Charan reaches Delhi airport after attending the Oscars 2023, fans give warm welcome to the actor.



On returning, fans flooded the airport. They showered their immense love and excitement over the actor. Though, Ram felt honoured having been receiving so much love but the mob made it difficult for him and his pregnant wife Upasana to make it to their vehicle.

He somehow managed to get his wife to the car first. After doing so, he waved at his fans at the airport and interacted with the media, reports News18.

During his interaction with the media personnels, the actor called Natu Natu public’s while claiming that they helped it reach to the Oscars.



RRR actor Ram Charan said: “I thank all the fans and people from North to South and East to West parts of India for watching RRR and making the Naatu Naatu song a superhit. Naatu Naatu was not our song it was the song of the people of India. It gave us an avenue for the Oscars.”



