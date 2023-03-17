 
'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway': Norwegian ambassador to India objects the film

Norweigan Ambassador to India says 'the film depicts fictional representation of the case'

Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway receives objection from the Norwegian Ambassador to India Hans Jacob Frydenlund stating that the story depicts fictional representation of the case.

Hans, through twitter, said: “It incorrectly depicts Norway’s belief in family life and our respect for different cultures. Child welfare is a matter of great responsibility, never motivated by payments or profit. #Norwaycares.”

"As the Norwegian Ambassador to India, it is important for me to present the official Norwegian perspective and correct factual inaccuracies that this film unfortunately portrays. The case that the movie is inspired by was resolved a decade ago in cooperation with Indian authorities and an agreement between all the parties involved. This movie is a fictional representation of the case”, he concluded.

Producer Nikkhil Advani revealed that they held a private screening for the Ambassador to clear all the confusion after which he admonished them.

Nikkhil shared a tweet that read: “Atithi Devo Bhava! is a cultural mandate in India. Every Indian is taught that by our elders. Last evening we hosted the Norwegian Ambassador and volunteered to show him our film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Post the screening, I sat quietly watching him admonish two strong women who have chosen to tell this very important story. I was quiet because just like Sagarika Chakraborty, they don't need me to fight for them and ‘culturally’ we do not insult our guests. As far as a clarification is concerned. Video Attached.”

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway released in theatres today; March 17, reports Indiatoday. 

