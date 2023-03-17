 
pakistan
Friday Mar 17 2023
By
APP

School teacher who coined name of Islamabad honoured

By
APP

Friday Mar 17, 2023

School teacher Qazi Abdur Rehman Amritsari. — Twitter/@HamidMirPAK
School teacher Qazi Abdur Rehman Amritsari. — Twitter/@HamidMirPAK

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday acknowledged the services of Qazi Abdur Rehman Amritsari — a school teacher who coined the name of Pakistan’s new capital as Islamabad in 1959.

In recognition of his services and on recommendations of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), the premier awarded the allotment letter of a residential plot in Park Enclave to the heirs of late Amritsari.

The prime minister has fulfilled the government’s promise of acknowledging the services of the school teacher, said an official statement.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hands over the allotment letter of a residential plot to the heirs of Qazi Abdur Rehman Amritsari.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hands over the allotment letter of a residential plot to the heirs of Qazi Abdur Rehman Amritsari.  

He maintained that the services of Amritsari for Pakistan could not be ignored. He said the nation paid tribute to the school teacher who gave an identity to the federal capital.

The prime minister also directed the CDA authorities to complete all the formalities and provide possession of the plot to the heirs of the school teacher. 

More From Pakistan:

Maryam urges govt to treat PTI as ‘terrorist organisation’

Maryam urges govt to treat PTI as ‘terrorist organisation’
WATCH: Nature pelts Karachi with hailstones amid light rain

WATCH: Nature pelts Karachi with hailstones amid light rain
In major relief, LHC grants Imran Khan protective bail in nine cases

In major relief, LHC grants Imran Khan protective bail in nine cases
BISE Bahawalpur announces matric exam schedule

BISE Bahawalpur announces matric exam schedule
BISE Rawalpindi announces schedule for matric exams

BISE Rawalpindi announces schedule for matric exams
BISE Multan announces matric exam schedule

BISE Multan announces matric exam schedule
BISE Gujranwala announces matric exam schedule

BISE Gujranwala announces matric exam schedule
BISE Faisalabad announces schedule for matric exam

BISE Faisalabad announces schedule for matric exam
BISE DG Khan announces matric exam schedule

BISE DG Khan announces matric exam schedule

BISE Sargodha announces matric exam schedule

BISE Sargodha announces matric exam schedule
BISE Lahore announces matric exam schedule

BISE Lahore announces matric exam schedule
IHC stops police from arresting Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

IHC stops police from arresting Imran Khan in Toshakhana case