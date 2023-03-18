Gisele Bündchen reportedly shuts down dating rumours with Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bündchen seemingly responded to her recent dating rumours months after she finalised her divorce from ex-husband Tom Brady.

The Brazilian model, 42, was spotted back in Costa Rica once again after almost a month following her trip to Brazil for the country’s annual Carnival festivities. The paps snapped her going for a stroll with Joaquim Valente, the jiu-jitsu instructor, further fuelling romance rumours, via Page Six.

Apart from Valente, she was also linked to Jeffrey Soffer.

In an Instagram selfie, she cryptically captioned, “Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth.”

The accompanying photo showed the supermodel, 42, in a lush field of grass, brushing her makeup-free face against a tall plant.

The post comes after DailyMail.com claimed that the Brazil native “has been spending time with” billionaire hotel magnate Soffer, who is an apparent friend of Brady and the ex-husband of Australian supermodel Elle Macpherson.

“They’ve been seeing each other for several months now and meet secretly about once a week,” a source told the outlet.

Furthermore, in November 2022, when Bündchen was spotted with Valente in Brazil, insiders told Page Six that the instructor and his brothers had been training the model and her kids in martial arts “for the past year and a half,” adding that her relationship with the hunky fitness guru was “strictly platonic and professional.”

Previously, Gisele was married to former NFL player Tom Brady for 13 years before they finalised their divorce in October 2022. The ex-pair share two kids, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10.