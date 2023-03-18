 
Shawn Mendes denies Sabrina Carpenter dating rumours

Singer Shawn Mendes denied that him dating fellow musician Sabrina Carpenter.

After the duo was sighted together on multiple occasions fans went into overdrive speculating about the stars' dating life.

“We are not dating but I think we should talk about Tommy Hilfiger probably more than Sabrina,” the “Summer Of Love” singer told RTL Boulevard during an interview about his latest collection; Tommy X Shawn Classics Reborn.

Reports about the stars dating first surfaced in February when the pair was photo'd walking down the street in Los Angeles, as well as after Instagram gossip account deuxmoi suggested that they’ve been quietly dating.

Mendes earlier open up about his cancelling his world tour due to mental health struggles.

The 24-year-old singer told Wall Street Journal, that pulling the plug on his Wonder: The World Tour in July, 2022, was tricky, but recompensing in the long run.

“The process was very difficult,” he told the outlet. “A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way. And then doing the work to help myself and heal.”

