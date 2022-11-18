 
Security forces gun down two terrorists in Balochistan's Hoshab

Security forces kill two terrorists in Hoshab area of Balochistan.— Radio Pakistan/file
  • Security forces kill two terrorists during an IBO in Balochistan's Hoshab.
  • Terrorists were involved in firing incidents on security forces and civilians.
  • A huge cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered from the terrorists.   

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan's general area Balor, Hoshab, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Friday.

According to the military’s media wing, an IBO was initiated on November 17, to clear a hideout of the terrorists, linked with firing incidents on the security forces and civilians besides planting of improvised explosive devices (IED) on M-8, in general area Balor, Hoshab.

“As a result of continuous intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance of the area, a location of the terrorists was identified and security forces were held inserted,” the statement read.

During a heavy exchange of fire, both terrorists were killed, while a cache of arms and ammunition including improvised explosive devices were recovered, the military’s media wing stated.

“Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR said.

