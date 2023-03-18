BamBam from K-pop group GOT7 reveals his three closest friends

He revealed that he’s very close to soloist Somi

K-pop group GOT7’s BamBam invited Jihyo from Twice as his guest, and he revealed the list of his closest friends. He had her on his variety show called Bam House in the latest episode.

The two had natural chemistry during the episode as they have been friends for a long time having met as trainees when they were 14 years old. The two discussed their long-term friendship, admitting that they aren’t concerned about their appearance when meeting each other.

When discussing his close friends, he revealed that he’s very close to soloist Somi, who used to be a trainee at the same agency as Jihyo and BamBam, JYP Entertainment. His third friend, besides Jihyo and Somi, is Cha Eunwoo from Astro.

He revealed that they’re so close that: “Every birthday, he’s the first one to contact [BamBam].” He also admitted that Jihyo is one of the most constant friends he’s had his whole life.