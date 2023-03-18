Keanu Reeves pays tribute to late 'John Wick' co-star Lance Reddick with many others

John Wick actor Keanu Reeves gave tribute tolate co-star Lance Reddick, a day after his passing on Friday, March, 17, at his home in Studio City, California.

Keanu Reeves and John Wick director Chad Stahelski shared a joint note that read, "We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick."

They also added, "He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly."

The Wire's, Wendell Pierce, also shared his feelings on twitter as he wrote, "A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class."

He continued, "A sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP."

Check out the condolences below:



