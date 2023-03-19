 
Showbiz
Sunday Mar 19 2023
'Natu Natu' big Oscar win: German Ambassador to India celebrates victory in old Delhi

Sunday Mar 19, 2023

German Ambassador to India Dr Philipp Ackermann dances to 'Natu Natu' along with his staff

Natu Natu craze is spreading all across the world; especially after its big win at the Oscars, the song has got everyone to dance on it.

The fever has spread to the German Embassy as well now. The German Ambassador to India Dr Philipp Ackermann celebrated the victory of RRR’s Oscar-winning song by dancing over it on the streets of Old Delhi along with his staff.

He shared the eye-catching video on his twitter handle and wrote:“Germans can’t dance? Me & my Indo-German team celebrated Naatu Naatu’s victory at Oscar95 in Old Delhi. Ok, far from perfect. But fun!

The Ambassador further wrote: “Thanks Korean Embassy in India for inspiring us. Congratulations & welcome back Ram Charan and RRR team! Embassy challenge is open. Who’s next?”

The video begins with Dr Philipp riding in a rickshaw in Chandni chowk. He stops by a jalebi shop and asks him: “Yahi hai India ka world famous?”

The shopkeeper hands him over some delicious Jalebi along with a baton that had Natu Natu written on it. Later, all Indo-German staff members gather around and groove over the song together.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR has been the talk of the town ever since it has released. It made India proud internationally. It received global recognition and won numerous international awards.

RRR is a film based on the life of to freedom fighters. The film collected more than INR 1000 crore globally, reports News18.

