PSL 2023: Shahid Afridi lauds Lahore Qalandars for stunning win against Multan Sultans

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi congratulated Lahore Qalandars on their incredible victory against Multan Sultans in the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Lahore became the first team to successfully defend their title and take the trophy home Saturday after beating Multan by one run at the city's Gaddafi Stadium.

Chasing a daunting target of 201 runs, the Sultans came very close to achieving the target but lost by one run.

Taking to Twitter, the cricket great extended felicitations to Lahore on their nerve-wracking win and becoming the PSL champions.

"Congratulations to lahoreqalandars on becoming PSL champions and the way they played throughout the tournament," wrote Afridi.

Praising the PSL management, the former interim chief selector of the PCB also said: "Congrats to @thePSLt20 management on putting an amazing tournament and where the matches were nail bitting till the end on most part."

On Saturday, the Lahore Qalandars became the first team to successfully defend the PSL title.

During the run-chase, David Wiese provided the breakthrough in the fourth over of the innings after dismissing opener Usman Khan. The right-hander scored 18 runs in 12 balls.

Despite the early loss, Multan ensured that they kept up with the required run-rate as Rilee Rossouw and Mohammad Rizwan stitched an impressive partnership of 64 runs in 42 balls.

However, Rossouw was cleaned up by Rashid Khan just when the batter threatened to take the game away from the Qalandars. The South African scored 52 runs in 32 balls.

Rashid struck once again in his last over as Rizwan, 34 off 23, perished while trying to clear the long-on boundary. It took a brilliant bit of fielding from David Wiese who caught the ball, kept his balance, and then flicked the ball back in the air as he stepped over the rope before reestablishing himself back inside the boundary to complete the catch.

Shaheen, who conceded 34 runs in his first two overs, came back in his second spell to clinch the wicket of the dangerous Kieron Pollard. The Windies all-rounder scored 19 runs in 16 balls.

Shaheen also bagged three wickets in his final over to put his side in a strong position to win the match.

However, Haris Rauf conceded 22 runs in the penultimate over to ensure a thrilling finish to the match.

But Zaman Khan held his nerve to get his team over the line in the final over of the match.

Earlier, the Qalandars scored 200-6 in their allotted 20 overs.

After a brisk start, where the Qalandars scored 34 runs in the first three overs, opener Tahir Baig was dismissed by Ihsanullah with a sharp short ball. The right-hander scored 30 runs in 18 balls.

The wicket, coupled with some good bowling, helped the Sultans stem the flow of runs as Lahore reached 82-1 at the halfway mark.

Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique added 57 runs in 38 balls for the second wicket but, just when they decided to increase the rate of scoring, Multan dismantled the batting side's plans with four quick wickets.

Leg-spinner Usama Mir claimed three wickets in his first two overs, which included the scalps of Zaman (39), Sam Billings (9) and Ahsan Hafeez (0).

Meanwhile, Khushdil Shah cleaned up Sikandar Raza (1) with a ball that skidded through and crashed into the batter's stumps.

With Lahore struggling, captain Shaheen stepped out on the field and took the attack to Multan bowlers with some sensational shot-making. He remained unbeaten on 44 runs in 15 balls, which included two fours and five maximums.

Shafique also accelerated towards the backend of the innings and ended up scoring 65 runs in 40 balls. He smacked eight fours and two sixes.

Usama Mir was the pick of the bowlers for the Sultans with figures of 3-24 in three overs.

The Sultans defeated the Qalandars in the Qualifier to book their spot in the final. Whereas, Lahore overpowered Peshawar Zalmi to qualify for the championship match.