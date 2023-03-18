‘They don’t want me to reach court’: Imran Khan’s audio message

Former prime minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview at his residence in Lahore on March 15, 2023. -AFP

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan spoke with the party's Secretary-General Asad Umar on Saturday amid chaos outside Islamabad's judicial complex, sharing his disappointment over the police arrangements in the federal capital.

The telephonic conversation was shared by the PTI on their official social media channels.

Here's what he said:

It took me 4:45 hours to reach the court from Islamabad Toll Plaza and I am waiting here outside the judicial complex for the last 15 minutes. I am trying my best but there’s too much chaos here. They [police] resorted to tear gas and created hurdles for me. It seems they don’t want me to reach the court. Despite all this, I am standing here for the last 15 minutes. We are trying to get in.