PSL has more digital rating than IPL, claims Najam Sethi

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi claimed that Pakistan Super League (PSL) has surpassed the Indian Premier League (IPL) in terms of digital rating.

Speaking during a press conference ahead of the final clash, Sethi said that the cash-rich IPL's digital rating was 130 million while PSL's was more than 150 million.

“Let’s talk about digital. PSL was only at the half stage, so I asked about our digital rating. Najam Sethi show used to have a 0.5 rating on TV, whereas PSL is getting a rating of more than 11. So, it would be 18 or 20, when it completes," he said.



"Over 150 million people watched it digitally. It is not a small thing. At the same stage, IPL’s digital rating was 130 million and PSL's is more than 150 million. So this is a great success for Pakistan," he added.

Sethi also shed light on how the PSL has improved the economic situation of Pakistan.

“PSL has contributed in keeping the country’s economic wheel moving as it created job opportunities and helped tourism, hotel industry, airlines, and road travelling business grow,” he said. “We have paid Rs700 million in taxes to the federal government, Rs500 million in sales taxes, and another Rs500 million in provincial taxes.”

It must be noted that Lahore Qalandars became the first team to win back-to-back PSL titles on Saturday, beating Multan Sultans by one run in a thrilling final.

Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi took 4-51 after smashing a rapid 44 not out but had to effect a run out at the bowler's end as Multan's Khushdil Shah tried to make a third run to force a super over.

Qalandars had scored 200-6 in their 20 overs before a packed 25,000 Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and Sultans finished on 199-8.

Qalandars had also defeated Sultans in last year's final.

Shaheen conceded 34 runs in his opening two overs as Sultans raced to 101-1 in 10 overs, with Rilee Rossouw (52) and Mohammad Rizwan (34) adding 64 for the second wicket.

Rossouw smashed seven fours and two sixes off just 32 balls.

But Shaheen returned for his second spell to dismiss Kieron Pollard (19), Tim David (20), Anwar Ali (one) and Usama Mir (nought).

With 35 needed in the last two overs, Shah and Abbas Afridi took 22 from Haris Rauf's 19th over but failed to get 13 in the last.