'Changes in Pakistan vs New Zealand series schedule to be announced next week'

An undated image of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee chairman Najam Sethi. — Reuters/File

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi on Saturday said that there will be a "slight change" in the schedule for the home New Zealand T20I and ODI series.



"There will be a slight change in the schedule due to general elections in Punjab," Sethi said during a press conference at Gaddafi Stadium today.

New Zealand are scheduled to play five T20Is and as many ODIs in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi from April 13 to May 7.



But, there will be a slight change in the schedule due to general elections in Punjab on April 30.

"New Zealand series will take place on its time," Sethi said, adding that the series was set to start in Karachi while moving to Lahore and Rawalpindi later on.

He revealed that there will be some changes to this now. "We will announce the details next week," he said.

Initial schedule of home New Zealand tour

April 13 — 1st T20I at National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi

April 15 — 2nd T20I at National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi

April 16 — 3rd T20I at National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi

April 19 — 4th T20I at National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi

April 23 — 5th T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

April 26 — 1st ODI at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

April 28 — 2nd ODI at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

May 1 — 3rd ODI at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

May 4 — 4th ODI at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

May 7 — 5th ODI at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore