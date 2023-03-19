Malaika Arora reveals 'how people told her not to drop surname 'Khan'

Malaika Arora also shared that people associated her success with 'Khan'

Malaika Arora , who is one of the most renowned celebrity of the Bollywood industry, reveals that people told her that she is making a mistake dropping Khan surname; they even associated her success with the name.

Malaika has made herself a vital part of the industry with her hard work and talent.

Talking about her divorce phase with Indiatoday, she revealed that people credited the surname for her success.

“It did have a lot of benefits in my life but I don’t think I could rest on the fact that I had a famous surname. I don’t think that was my endow to everything I wanted to do in my life. It did open up a lot of doors for me but I think at the end of the day I have to work irrespective of my married surname. And, I had to work hard and prove myself every single day of my life to stay in the game. And, the day I had the surname name, and I went back to my maiden name I still continued to work, make a difference.”

As per News18, she further went on to say: “I had loads of people tell me that I am making the biggest mistake of dropping the surname. A lot of people telling me ‘you don’t realise the weightage a surname has.’ I have a lot of respect for my ex-inlaws and ex-family, they have given me a lot of love. I have a kid, and I am very much part of the family, but for me, I needed to stand on my own two feet…and not just about the surname. For me being able to drop the surname and going back to my maiden surname, it just gave me a sense of self. That just made me feel I could take on or do anything in life"