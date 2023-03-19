 
Showbiz
Sunday Mar 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Malaika Arora reveals 'how people told her not to drop surname 'Khan'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 19, 2023

Malaika Arora also shared that people associated her success with Khan
Malaika Arora also shared that people associated her success with 'Khan'

Malaika Arora , who is one of the most renowned celebrity of the Bollywood industry, reveals that people told her that she is making a mistake dropping Khan surname; they even associated her success with the name.

Malaika has made herself a vital part of the industry with her hard work and talent.

Talking about her divorce phase with Indiatoday, she revealed that people credited the surname for her success.

“It did have a lot of benefits in my life but I don’t think I could rest on the fact that I had a famous surname. I don’t think that was my endow to everything I wanted to do in my life. It did open up a lot of doors for me but I think at the end of the day I have to work irrespective of my married surname. And, I had to work hard and prove myself every single day of my life to stay in the game. And, the day I had the surname name, and I went back to my maiden name I still continued to work, make a difference.”

As per News18, she further went on to say: “I had loads of people tell me that I am making the biggest mistake of dropping the surname. A lot of people telling me ‘you don’t realise the weightage a surname has.’ I have a lot of respect for my ex-inlaws and ex-family, they have given me a lot of love. I have a kid, and I am very much part of the family, but for me, I needed to stand on my own two feet…and not just about the surname. For me being able to drop the surname and going back to my maiden surname, it just gave me a sense of self. That just made me feel I could take on or do anything in life"

More From Showbiz:

Rekha sets internet on fire as she wears saree with sneakers

Rekha sets internet on fire as she wears saree with sneakers
Mahira Khan congratulates Lahore Qalandars for retaining PSL title

Mahira Khan congratulates Lahore Qalandars for retaining PSL title
Malaika Arora on her relationship with Arjun: 'Love doesn't have an age'

Malaika Arora on her relationship with Arjun: 'Love doesn't have an age'
Janhvi Kapoor on her Telugu debut film 'NTR 30': 'I manifested it'

Janhvi Kapoor on her Telugu debut film 'NTR 30': 'I manifested it'
'Natu Natu' big Oscar win: German Ambassador to India celebrates victory in old Delhi

'Natu Natu' big Oscar win: German Ambassador to India celebrates victory in old Delhi
Zaman Park: Mahira Khan calls operation 'insanity'

Zaman Park: Mahira Khan calls operation 'insanity'
‘I am so hurt’: Urwa Hocane spills beans on Nadeem Baig controversy

‘I am so hurt’: Urwa Hocane spills beans on Nadeem Baig controversy
Taapsee Pannu says Kangana Ranaut has ‘problem’ with her

Taapsee Pannu says Kangana Ranaut has ‘problem’ with her

'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway': Norwegian ambassador to India objects the film

'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway': Norwegian ambassador to India objects the film
Rani Mukerji says THIS film changed her life

Rani Mukerji says THIS film changed her life
Ranbir Kapoor enacts Alia Bhatt's 'mujhay ghar jana hai' meme

Ranbir Kapoor enacts Alia Bhatt's 'mujhay ghar jana hai' meme
Ram Charan returns to India after Oscars, fans flood the airport: See video

Ram Charan returns to India after Oscars, fans flood the airport: See video