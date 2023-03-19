 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s learning ‘checks’ directly corollate to bond with King Charles

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 19, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are reportedly starting to ‘come to terms’ with the fact that their ‘proximity’ to the Royal Family determines whether their checks keep rolling in.

Royal expert and commentator Dan Wootton made these admissions.

There, he said, “Harry and Meghan have not once done what's best for their family, illustrated by the fact they granted Oprah their vile score-settling 'interview' as Prince Philip was literally on his deathbed.”

“And, for once, this decision should not be about what is right for them. Of course, it's right for Harry and Meghan to be at the Coronation.”

Before concluding he admitted, “Despite displaying a visceral hatred for the institution and the members of their family within it, the Duke and Duchess of Woke have had a crushing realisation recently that their proximity to the Royal Family is largely responsible for whether the Hollywood pay cheques will keep on rolling in.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s words of wisdom revealed

Meghan Markle’s words of wisdom revealed
Iconic K-pop group Apink release track list for comeback

Iconic K-pop group Apink release track list for comeback
David Beckham pens sweet Mother’s Day message for ‘strong’ wife Victoria

David Beckham pens sweet Mother’s Day message for ‘strong’ wife Victoria
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ director addresses criticism of marathon runtime

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ director addresses criticism of marathon runtime
BTS’ Jimin makes his debut on Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart

BTS’ Jimin makes his debut on Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘really conscious’ after controversial Caribbean tour

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘really conscious’ after controversial Caribbean tour
Sarah Ferguson says she is ‘so proud’ her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie

Sarah Ferguson says she is ‘so proud’ her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie
Jeremy Renner's nephew does spot on impression of his 'not dead uncle'

Jeremy Renner's nephew does spot on impression of his 'not dead uncle'

Oprah Winfrey ‘now a sworn enemy’ of King Charles

Oprah Winfrey ‘now a sworn enemy’ of King Charles