King Charles is ‘not playing’ Prince Harry’s game

File Footage

King Charles is reportedly in line to never give Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “any ammunition” because “he's not playing their game.”



These claims have been brought to light by presenter and host Mark Dolan.

His admissions and shocking accusations were shared with GB News.

There, Dolan claimed, “Charles’ vow of silence and his extraordinarily generous decision to invite the couple to the coronation secures for him, the moral high ground. He's not picking a fight with this couple, because he's not playing their game.”

“He will give them no ammunition, with which to further cast themselves as the victims. Millionaire “victims”, with ancient Royal titles, rattling around a Californian mansion – you couldn't make it up.”