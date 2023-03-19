 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 19 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles is ‘not playing’ Prince Harry’s game

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 19, 2023

File Footage

King Charles is reportedly in line to never give Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “any ammunition” because “he's not playing their game.”

These claims have been brought to light by presenter and host Mark Dolan.

His admissions and shocking accusations were shared with GB News.

There, Dolan claimed, “Charles’ vow of silence and his extraordinarily generous decision to invite the couple to the coronation secures for him, the moral high ground. He's not picking a fight with this couple, because he's not playing their game.”

“He will give them no ammunition, with which to further cast themselves as the victims. Millionaire “victims”, with ancient Royal titles, rattling around a Californian mansion – you couldn't make it up.”

More From Entertainment:

Blackpink fans reportedly barred from entering Born Pink concert hall

Blackpink fans reportedly barred from entering Born Pink concert hall
Cast reveal the scene from Netflix’s ‘Unlocked’ that made everyone cry

Cast reveal the scene from Netflix’s ‘Unlocked’ that made everyone cry
Georgina Rodriguez details tragic miscarriages before her baby’s death in Netflix show

Georgina Rodriguez details tragic miscarriages before her baby’s death in Netflix show
Actress Shin Ye Eun from Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ shares her filming experience

Actress Shin Ye Eun from Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ shares her filming experience
Nancy Meyers updates fans about ‘Paris Paramount’

Nancy Meyers updates fans about ‘Paris Paramount’
Fans demand answers from Youtube as BTS’ Jimin’s MV view count drops

Fans demand answers from Youtube as BTS’ Jimin’s MV view count drops
'Boston Strangler' director did not want cast to adopt accent

'Boston Strangler' director did not want cast to adopt accent
Lisa from Blackpink asks Jisoo for a spoiler from her solo debut

Lisa from Blackpink asks Jisoo for a spoiler from her solo debut
'The Flash' director gets a call from Tom Cruise

'The Flash' director gets a call from Tom Cruise
'Suicide Squad' originally linked to 'Justice League'

'Suicide Squad' originally linked to 'Justice League'
'Willow' is not canceled yet, says showrunner

'Willow' is not canceled yet, says showrunner
Victoria Beckham drops adorable family snaps on Mother’s Day, leaves fans in awe

Victoria Beckham drops adorable family snaps on Mother’s Day, leaves fans in awe