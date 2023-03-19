 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift shows her love for Blackpink’s music during tour

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 19, 2023

She was also seen dancing along to their song while they were performing
She was also seen dancing along to their song while they were performing

American artist Taylor swift shows her appreciation for K-pop group Blackpink’s music during her concert. The artist has made her return to touring after five long years.

Taylor revealed herself to be a fan of Blackpink at the 2022 VMAs where the girl group made their American award show debut. She made a transformation Tiktok in her VMAs dress to their hit song Pink Venom.

She was also seen dancing along to their song while they were performing. During the afterparty, one of the members, Rosé even got to meet and take photos with Taylor and Sabrina Carpenter.

Taylor showed her love for the group and Pink Venom once more during her Eras tour at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale as she played the track before the concert began. Fans filmed the hall as the song played and several people sang along as well.

More From Entertainment:

Nancy Meyers updates fans about ‘Paris Paramount’

Nancy Meyers updates fans about ‘Paris Paramount’
Fans demand answers from Youtube as BTS’ Jimin’s MV view count drops

Fans demand answers from Youtube as BTS’ Jimin’s MV view count drops
'Boston Strangler' director did not want cast to adopt accent

'Boston Strangler' director did not want cast to adopt accent
Lisa from Blackpink asks Jisoo for a spoiler from her solo debut

Lisa from Blackpink asks Jisoo for a spoiler from her solo debut
Victoria Beckham drops adorable family snaps on Mother’s Day, leaves fans in awe

Victoria Beckham drops adorable family snaps on Mother’s Day, leaves fans in awe
Viola Davis honoured to play Michael Jordan's mother in 'Air'

Viola Davis honoured to play Michael Jordan's mother in 'Air'
Tom Cruise named ‘Sexiest Male Actor’ in Hollywood, Showcase cinemas polls

Tom Cruise named ‘Sexiest Male Actor’ in Hollywood, Showcase cinemas polls

Kai from K-pop group EXO reveals his future goals

Kai from K-pop group EXO reveals his future goals
Kate Middleton shares unseen family photos to mark Mother’s Day

Kate Middleton shares unseen family photos to mark Mother’s Day
Former K-pop group NMIXX member Jinni returns to Instagram

Former K-pop group NMIXX member Jinni returns to Instagram
Ben Affleck admits ‘brilliant’ Jennifer Lopez helped him understand ‘culture and style’

Ben Affleck admits ‘brilliant’ Jennifer Lopez helped him understand ‘culture and style’
‘Swarm’ co-creator commends Malia Obama’s writing on episode 5

‘Swarm’ co-creator commends Malia Obama’s writing on episode 5