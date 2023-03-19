Shaheen Afridi, wife Ansha's PSL trophy photo takes internet by a storm

Lahore Qalandars Skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi and his wife, Ansha Afridi, pose with the Pakistan Super League season eight trophy at Gaddafi Stadium on March 18, 2023. — Twitter/@muzamilasif4

Lahore Qalandars Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi has been in the limelight since yesterday (Saturday) when he sailed his team to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight victory.

While fans were still not over the nail-biting final between the Qalandars and Multan Sultans, a picture of Shaheen with his wife, Ansha Afridi, grabbed their attention.

Both husband and wife can be seen posing with the PSL 8 trophy at the Gaddafi Stadium where the Qalandars became the first team to win back-to-back PSL titles.

During the final match, fans speculated that Shaheen was performing so well because of Ansha's presence but some netizens claimed that the pictures circulating on social media were not of Ansha but of her elder sister Aqsa Afridi.

Fans confused Aqsa with Ansha as the two sisters have similar facial features after the former's picture from the stadium went viral on Twitter when she was seen cheering for Shaheen after he scored a number of boundaries.

On February 3, the star pacer Shaheen was solemnised with Ansha at a local mosque in Karachi after being engaged for two years.

A day earlier, during the final Shaheen took 4-51 after smashing a rapid 44 not out but had to effect a run out at the bowler's end as Multan's Khushdil Shah tried to make a third run to force a super over.

The Qalandars had scored 200-6 in their 20 overs before a packed 25,000 Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and the Sultans finished on 199-8.

The Qalandars had also defeated the Sultans in last year´s final.

Shaheen conceded 34 runs in his opening two overs as the Sultans raced to 101-1 in 10 overs.