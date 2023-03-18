Ansha or Aqsa: Who is this girl cheering for Shaheen Afridi in PSL 8 final?

Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi plays a shot during the PSL T20 cricket final match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on March 18, 2023. — AFP

Cricket great Shahid Afridi's eldest daughter, Aqsa Afridi, was seen cheering for brother-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi during the final clash of the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans being played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Saturday.

Fans confused Aqsa with Shaheen's wife — Ansha Afridi — as the two sisters have similar facial features and started giving credit to her for Shaheen’s phenomenal performance today.

Aqsa's picture from the stadium went viral on Twitter when she was seen cheering for Shaheen-led Qalandars after he scored a number of boundaries.

Fans thought newly-married Ansha was there in the stadium to support her husband. However, unfortunately for Shaheen, it wasn't Ansha but her elder sister Aqsa.

Here are some of the tweets where some fans are confused about whether she was Ansha or not while some die-heart Shaheen's followers were clarifying that she was Aqsa.

On February 3, the star pacer Shaheen was solemnised with Ansha at a local mosque in Karachi after being engaged for two years.