Huge cache of weapons recovered from terrorists’ hideout in Chaman

Image of weapons and ammunition recovered during an extensive search and sanitisation operation in Balochistan’s Chaman area on March 19, 2023. — ISPR

An intelligence-based operation (IBO) was carried out in the general area of Rehman Kahul to clear a suspected hideout of terrorists, linked with recent terror incidents, including the planting of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Chaman and surrounding areas, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.



During an extensive search and sanitisation operation in Balochistan’s Chaman area, a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including IEDs, was recovered.

As a result of continuous technical surveillance and reconnaissance of the area, the location of the terrorists was identified and security forces were employed to check it.



According to the ISPR, the Pakistan Army in step with the nation remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging the peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

Earlier this month, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir emphasised that a “handful of misguided elements" couldn’t break the resolve of the people of Balochistan and that the “armed forces are committed to peace” in the province.

“Handful of misguided elements cannot shake the resolve of the people of Balochistan and the armed forces are committed to ensuring peace and prosperity,” the ISPR quoted the army chief as saying during a visit to Gwadar.

The army chief also appreciated the efforts of all ranks and urged them to continue working with professional commitment for the good of the people of Balochistan.

The army chief's visit to the coastal city holds importance in view of the worsening law and order situation in the province bordering Afghanistan and Iran.

On March 6, nine security personnel embraced martyrdom when a suicide bomber rammed his motorcycle carrying Balochistan Constabulary men near Sibbi.

The province has been wrecked by ethnic, sectarian, militant and separatist violence fed by a potpourri of groups.