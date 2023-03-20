Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sons' FaceTime Neymar Jr. after injury

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's boys on Sunday talked to star footballer Neymar Jr during a soccer game.

Sharing two pictures of her sons, Kim wrote, "The two luckiest boys in the world facetiming Neymar to wish him a speedy recovery."

In the game, Lionel Messi struck a magnificent late winner for Paris Saint-Germain to secure a thrilling 4-3 comeback win over Lille.

The downside for the Parisian club, however, was that Neymar was taken off on a stretcher in the second half with a suspected ankle injury.

The win ends PSG's three-game losing run and moves the team eight points clear at the top of Ligue 1, although second-placed Marseille plays later Sunday.












