Kapil Sharma reveals what became the foundation of his character in 'Zwigato'

Kapil Sharma plays delivery guy Manas in 'Zwigato'

Comedian Kapil Sharma, whose latest released film Zwigato revolves around the story of a food delivery guy, reveals what became the foundation of his character in the film.

Kapil revealed that he instantly felt connected to the story and the role as it made him remember his struggle period.

In a latest media interaction, he shared that many people ask him how he got into this character to which he says that he never got out of it.

The Firangi actor recalled the time when he used to earn money through many odd jobs. He revealed that he has worked in Coca Cola, STD, PCO, and garment factory for little wages to earn some pocket money.

He further added that he always liked earning for himself and so when he heard this story, he immediately felt connected to it.

Film Zwigato is directed by Nandita Das that focuses on the socio-economic problems of a working class. Kapil plays Manas in the film, who is the only breadwinner in the family of five. After losing his job at a factory, he tries to earn money as a food delivery agent, reports News18.