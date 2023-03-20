 
sports
Monday Mar 20 2023
By
SDSports Desk

‘Dirty politics’: Shaheen comes out in defence of Shahid Afridi

By
SDSports Desk

Monday Mar 20, 2023

Pakistani cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi and former captain Shahid Afridi. — Twitter/screengrab
Pakistani cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi and former captain Shahid Afridi. — Twitter/screengrab

Star pacer Shaheen Afridi has come out in defence of his father-in-law Shahid Afridi who has been dragged into “dirty politics” by a fake statement about former prime minister Imran Khan.

“I request you all to only think about Pakistan. We should not indulge ourselves into any act which divides us further,” the Pakistani cricketer said in a statement, sharing a video statement of Shahid Afridi.

“Hum Sab ko apni apni fields me positive reh ker Pakistan ka haq Ada kerna hoga. Pakistan Noor hai or Allah pak is Noor Ki Hamesha hifazat farmayain ge, Ameen.”

Earlier, in a hard-hitting video statement, the former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi slammed those dragging him in their “dirty politics”.

“I am observing since yesterday that a statement is being shared on social media under my name about former prime minister Imran Khan is very sad news. Whoever is doing this, is indulging in very dirty politics. Neither I want to be part of this activity nor I am involved in this.”

The former chief selector, in a visibly angry mood, said that he had the courage to say whatever he wants to say.

“I never made any such statement anywhere on my social media. So please don’t involve me in this dirty politics. Aap ko apki siasat mubarak ho. My only politics is to serve this nation.”

More From Sports:

Pak vs NZ: PCB revises schedule of New Zealand's tour to Pakistan

Pak vs NZ: PCB revises schedule of New Zealand's tour to Pakistan
Barca snatch Clasico win over Madrid to strike title blow

Barca snatch Clasico win over Madrid to strike title blow
Shaheen Afridi, wife Ansha's PSL trophy photo takes internet by a storm

Shaheen Afridi, wife Ansha's PSL trophy photo takes internet by a storm
WATCH: Who is former Australian pacer Brett Lee's favourite Pakistani batter?

WATCH: Who is former Australian pacer Brett Lee's favourite Pakistani batter?
Shaheen Shah Afridi named PSL 2023 team captain

Shaheen Shah Afridi named PSL 2023 team captain
Shaheen Afridi credits 'great team work' for Lahore Qalandars PSL victory

Shaheen Afridi credits 'great team work' for Lahore Qalandars PSL victory
PSL has more digital rating than IPL, claims Najam Sethi

PSL has more digital rating than IPL, claims Najam Sethi
PSL 2023: Shahid Afridi lauds Lahore Qalandars for stunning win against Multan Sultans

PSL 2023: Shahid Afridi lauds Lahore Qalandars for stunning win against Multan Sultans
Problems for England remain ahead of Rugby World Cup despite gutsy Ireland loss

Problems for England remain ahead of Rugby World Cup despite gutsy Ireland loss
Ihsanullah stuns cricket world, crowned Player of PSL 8 as Sultans sweep awards

Ihsanullah stuns cricket world, crowned Player of PSL 8 as Sultans sweep awards
'Changes in Pakistan vs New Zealand series schedule to be announced next week'

'Changes in Pakistan vs New Zealand series schedule to be announced next week'
PSL 2023: Twitter goes crazy over Abdullah Shafique

PSL 2023: Twitter goes crazy over Abdullah Shafique