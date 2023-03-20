Sona Mohapatra appreciates Sonali Kulkarni for apologizing for her sexist remark

Sona Mohapatra lauds Sonali Kulkarni for acknowledging her sexist remark

Sona Mohapatra has lauded Sonali Kulkarni for apologizing after making a sexist remark about Indian women being ‘lazy.’

She took to her Twitter on Monday and reshared an article that talked about Sonali’s apology and tweeted, "Had a discussion with @Paromitabardolo and agreed with many women, who found her statement disturbing, myopic, parochial."

She further added, "Full credit to @sonalikulkarni for speaking up, acknowledging our hurt. Not a single man I know does this. Not even those who have consciously hurt, harmed.”



At a recent appearance, Sonali said, "In India a lot of women are just lazy. They want a boyfriend or husband, who has a very good job, owns a house, and has assurance of getting regular increments. But, in the middle of this, women forget to make a stand for themselves. Women don't know what will they do."

Later after receiving severe backlash from the public, she apologized by taking to her Instagram. She wrote, “If unknowingly, I may have caused pain, I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart. I do not thrive upon headlines neither do I want to be the center of sensational situations. I'm a diehard optimist and I strongly believe that life indeed is beautiful. Thanks for your patience and support. I have learned a lot from this incident."

