Monday Mar 20 2023
Sona Mohapatra appreciates Sonali Kulkarni for apologizing for her sexist remark

Monday Mar 20, 2023

Sona Mohapatra has lauded Sonali Kulkarni for apologizing after making a sexist remark about Indian women being ‘lazy.’

She took to her Twitter on Monday and reshared an article that talked about Sonali’s apology and tweeted, "Had a discussion with @Paromitabardolo and agreed with many women, who found her statement disturbing, myopic, parochial."

She further added, "Full credit to @sonalikulkarni for speaking up, acknowledging our hurt. Not a single man I know does this. Not even those who have consciously hurt, harmed.”

At a recent appearance, Sonali said, "In India a lot of women are just lazy. They want a boyfriend or husband, who has a very good job, owns a house, and has assurance of getting regular increments. But, in the middle of this, women forget to make a stand for themselves. Women don't know what will they do."

Later after receiving severe backlash from the public, she apologized by taking to her Instagram. She wrote, “If unknowingly, I may have caused pain, I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart. I do not thrive upon headlines neither do I want to be the center of sensational situations. I'm a diehard optimist and I strongly believe that life indeed is beautiful. Thanks for your patience and support. I have learned a lot from this incident."

