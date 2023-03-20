Nandita Das thank fans for overwhelming response on Zwigato, pens heartfelt note

Nandita Das pens down a heartfelt note post Zwigato release

Nandita Das took to her Instagram to thank audience for the overwhelming response on Zwigato which stars Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami. In the film, Kapil plays a food delivery guy and it paints a real picture of the life of delivery agents.

Nandita took to her Instagram to post a picture of herself on balcony and wrote a heartfelt caption about the film. She wrote, "This weekend was quite a rollercoaster ride of emotions. Zwigato released last Friday and the outpouring of personal messages and social media feedback has not stopped since. But it’s not been about just ‘liking’ the film. It has made people reflect and pricked their conscience to do something about what we tend to ignore. But one can never please all. So there are also people who found it “too real”, “too heavy” or “not too dramatic”. Every verdict counts and each to their own!"

She further expressed gratitude about Kapil and Shahana playing their roles flawlessly. She wrote, “Slowly it is going beyond the excitement of Kapil's new avatar, the intriguing combination of him and me - two people from seemingly different worlds, Shahana's brilliant performance, Applause's first film release or my third directorial venture. While all of these are causes for much celebration, what stands out is the immersive experience that is making people dive inwards and their need to share it generously. As long as I see this gentle stir, I am happy. A big thank you!”

