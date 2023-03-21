 
Kiron Kher contracts the novel COVID-19 disease

Kirron Kher was diagnosed with a type of blood cancer myeloma in 2021
Actress turned politician Kirron Kher, wife of Anupam Kher, has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.

The actress shared the news herself on her official twitter handle. She also asked people, who were in contact with her, to get themselves checked.

Kirron wrote: “I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested.”

Prior to this, the Dostana actress was diagnosed with a type of blood cancer myeloma in 2021. But she recovered well and immediately returned to work. She featured as on of the judges at the most-watched reality show India’s Got Talent.

Kher is known to be a classic mother of Bollywood films as she has played tons of motherly roles in numerous super hit films. She is loved for spectacular performance in films like; Rang De Basanti, Dostana, Devdas, Mein Hoon Na and many more.

Kirron Kher married extremely talented and veteran actor Anupam Kher in 1985. Earlier, she was married to Gautam Berry, reports IndianExpress.  

