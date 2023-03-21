 
Showbiz
Tuesday Mar 21 2023
Sara Ali Khan's new film 'Gaslight' success predicted by Ibrahim Ali Khan

Gaslight also features Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda in key roles
'Gaslight' also features Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda in key roles

Like never before, Sara Ali Khan is all set to feature in a horror genre film Gaslight; brother Ibrahim Ali Khan is definite that the film is going to be a blast.

Taking it to her Instagram, Sara shared striking photos of herself as she eagerly waits for the release of her new OTT film.

She wrote: "Wearing White Waiting for gaslight Hope you’ll have a fright But also a great night So sit tight #gaslight on 31st March on @disneyplushotstar.”

The actress gets the loudest cheer and backing from her brother Ibrahim as he writes an encouraging comment on the post.

"It’ll be banging I don’t doubt that in the slight Ill miss you dear sister as I watch it in the night But then not long until I take my flight To come and give you a hug so tight And tell you how well you nailed gaslight”, wrote Khan.

Ibrahim and Sara are children of Saif Ali Khan and former wife Amrita Singh.

On the work front, Ibrahim Ali is reportedly going to make his acting debut soon with Karan Johar. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film Gaslight that also features Chitrangda and Vikrant Massey will be released on Disney+Hotstar, reports Indiatoday. 

