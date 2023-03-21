Legends League Cricket: Shahid Afridi-led Asia Lions lift LLC trophy

Shahid Afridi-led Asia Lions defeated Aaron Finch-led World Giants by seven wickets in the series final on Monday and triumphed in the third season of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) Masters.

The Lions, chasing a target of 148 runs, reached home comfortably in 16.1 overs.

Lions’ openers Upul Tharanga and Tillakaratne Dilshan scored brisk half-centuries and added 115 runs for the opening partnership in 10 overs during the final held at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha.

Dilshan scored 58 off 42 balls with eight fours while Tharanga smashed 57 off 28 balls with five fours and three sixes.

The 115-run opening partnership ended when Brett Lee had Tharanga clean-bowled for 57.

Asia Lions needed only 33 runs in the last ten overs. Dilshan was bowled out by Samit Patel for 58 when only 16 runs were needed for the victory in 41 balls. Mohammad Hafeez and Misbah-ul-Haq steered their team to victory remaining unbeaten with nine runs each.

Samit Patel, Lee and Monty Panesar claimed one wicket each for the losing side.

Earlier, Asia Lions restricted World Giants to 147-4 despite Jacques Kallis’ unbeaten 78 runs off 54 balls with five boundaries and three sixes. Kallis also had a 92-run partnership in 11.1 overs for the fourth wicket with Ross Taylor, who hit 32 off 33 balls with three boundaries.

Razzaq was the pick of the bowlers for the Lions with impressive figures of 2-14 in four overs.

Tharanga, who had also scored a 50 against India Maharajas to take Asia Lions into the final, was adjudged the Player of the Series.

Brief scores:

Asia Lions beat World Giants by 7 wickets.

World Giants 147 for 4 in 20 overs (Jacques Kallis 78 not out, Ross Taylor 32, Abdur Razzak 2 for 14)

Asia Lions 148 for 3 in 16.1 overs (Upul Tharanga 57, Tillakaratne Dilshan 58)

Player of the Match: Abdur Razzak

Player of the series: Upul Tharanga