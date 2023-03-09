Details of Legends League Cricket 2023 revealed

Muhammad Amir (left) and Shahid Afridi will also play in the tournament. — PCB/AFP/File

The third edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) — which will feature some of the world’s top cricket veterans — is set to be played in Qatar starting March 10.



The three teams that will play in the tournament are World Giants, India Maharajas and Asia Lions.

The tournament — which will last 10 days (between March 10 and March 20) and feature 8 matches — is to be played at the Asia Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Legends League Cricket co-founder and CEO Raman Raheja said: “The Legends League Cricket has grown immensely since its inception. The greatest thing we have achieved this season is the addition of recently retired cricketers like Suresh Raina, Murali Vijay, Mohammad Amir, and Aaron Finch among others.

“It is a clear testament to the fact that LLC did create a strong demand and fans want to see them back on the field. With such positive developments, we are surely expecting the league to be much more competitive.”

Squads

India Maharajas: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, S Sreesanth, Ashoke Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Parvinder Awana, Manvinder Bisla (wicketkeeper), Reetinder Singh Sodhi, Praveen Kumar, Pravin Tambe, Stuart Binny

Asia Lions: Shahid Afridi (captain), Asghar Afghan, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Dilhara Fernando, Shoaib Akhtar, Upul Tharanga (wicketkeeper), Paras Khadka, Thisara Perera, Abdul Razzaq, Abdur Razzak, Isuru Udana, Mohammad Amir, Nawroz Mangal, Sohail Tanvir, Diman Ghosh (wicketkeeper)

World Giants: Aaron Finch (captain), Brett Lee, Morné van Wyk, Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Ross Taylor, Ricardo Powell, Monty Panesar, Kevin O'Brien, Tino Best, Denesh Ramdin (wicketkeeper), Jacques Kallis, Hashim Amla, Christopher Mpofu, Lendl Simmons, Paul Collingwood

LLC 2023 schedule

March 10: India Maharajas v Asia Lions

March 11: World Giants v India Maharajas

March 13: Asia Lions v World Giants

March 14: Asia Lions v India Maharajas

March 15: India Maharajas v World Giants

March 16: World Giants v Asia Lions

March 18: Eliminator (2nd v 3rd)

March 20: Final (1st v winner of Eliminator)