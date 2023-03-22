 
Emma Heming Willis shares adorable vow video of Bruce Willis

Emma Heming Willis has just turned to social media to show off her vow renewal ceremony alongside Bruce Willis, as part of a throw back.

The sneak peek has been shared to Instagram and includes a video montage of her and vow renewal for their 14-year anniversary.

The video also featured a little note in the caption that reads, “On our 10th wedding anniversary we decided to renew our vows in the same place we said 'I do' back in 2009. I'm so happy we did.”

“Seize every opportunity to unite and celebrate with family and friends. Those are the moments and beautiful pockets of memories that you get to hold on to for a lifetime.”

“And we get to keep those memories safe and alive for the ones that might not be able to.”

This comes in the midst of Bruce’s very public battle with frontotemporal dementia.

The 68-year-ld was initially diagnosed with aphasia but it was later revised once his condition began to deteriorate. 

