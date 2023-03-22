Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘astonishing in their hypocrisy’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been warned about ‘not underestimating’ their own faults because their ‘hypocrisy is astonishing’ allegedly.



These admissions and accusations have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton.

His accusations have been brought to light by the DailyMail.

“Given their proclivity to aligning with woke movements, it was probably only a matter of time before Harry and Meghan joined the gender extremists.”

“But today’s revelation that the Sussexes are throwing their weight behind an organisation who describe the very concept of boyhood as ‘fluid’ and ‘socially constructed’ in an out and out attack on ordinary families is terrifying nonetheless.”

“As the couple’s true agenda is gradually revealed, it’s becoming obvious that destroying the British Royal Family is only the start of their ambition of a hard left Californian revolution of western society.”